New Year plan: blood test, not alcometer

Traffic advisory issued in the Capital; special arrangements made in the vicinity of Connaught Place

For the safety of people during New Year celebrations, Delhi Traffic Police has decided not to use alcometers due to COVID-19 but they will get blood tests done to check cases of drunk driving.

On Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for New Year’s eve, which will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles and will come into effect from 8 p.m. on Thursday in the national capital. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

Manish Aggarwal, Joint CP (Traffic), said that alcometers (device to measure alcohol content in a breath sample) will not be used in the Capital due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He added that action will be taken if anybody is found driving in an inebriated state.

“A team of doctors will be deployed at Parliament Street police station to take blood samples of drivers who were either found in inebriated state or involved in rash driving. In the rest of Delhi, offenders will be taken to nearby hospital for medical test to confirm alcohol presence,” said Mr Aggarwal.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle and the outer circle of Connaught Place without valid passes. Limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be available in Connaught Place on first come-first serve basis. Unauthorised or wrongly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, the advisory stated.

Alternative routes

Mr. Agarwal said alternative routes have been arranged for commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station. However, routes to the Old Delhi railway station will not be affected, he added.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at areas having high footfall like Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town and Mayur Vihar, the advisory stated.

Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt-biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving, it said.

For Friday, elaborate arrangements have been made for the area in and around India Gate for regulation of both pedestrian as well as vehicular movement.

In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through the C-Hexagon, India Gate area, after 10 a.m, and diverted, officials said. Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate, it said.

“We request people to check the status of place they will be visiting before leaving their house because many of the public places are shut due to COVID-19,” Mr. Aggarwal advised.