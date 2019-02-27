New welfare schemes announced in budget

Welfare schemes for persons with disabilities, Scheduled Castes and advocates find place in the Budget announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

Mr Sisodia announced a fixed deposit scheme for the disabled, along the lines of the Delhi government’s Ladli scheme, at each stage of their educational attainment. A financial assistance scheme for the marriage of daughters of differently-abled will also be launched this year, he said.

The Deputy CM also proposed an initiative to extend incentives and concessions to students with ‘locomotor disabilities’ in the form of discount in price of scooters and motorised tricycles. Besides this, an ‘institute of rehabilitation and allied services for persons with disabilities’ will be set up. A programme for skill development and rehabilitation of beggars, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections will be started. The government also increased the allocation for the “Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri PratibhaVikas Yojna” from ₹24 crore to ₹40 crore this year. Under the scheme, coaching is provided to students belonging to the SC community to help them clear competitive examinations.

Aid for higher education

Mr. Sisodia also proposed a new scheme for providing financial assistance to SC students for pursuing higher studies, under which ₹5 crore has been allocated. The government will also be launching a scheme to provide remedial coaching to SC, ST and OBC students studying in Classes IX and X.

The government has also proposed a social security scheme for advocates called Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme for which a sum of ₹50 crore has been allocated.

“This fund will be utilised for insurance, scholarship and other measures for needy advocates and their kin,” Mr. Sisodia said.