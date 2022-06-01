New water treatment plant will help rejuvenate the Yamuna: Kejriwal

‘Working towards treating all wastewater before it flows into Yamuna’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj during their visit to the Coronation Pillar wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Working towards treating all wastewater before it flows into Yamuna’

On his visit to the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Coronation Pillar on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the plant will play an important role in capturing and treating the sewage generated across a wide area in north Delhi.

The places benefitting from the plant, which can treat 31.80 crore litres (70 MGD) of wastewater daily, include Shakti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Roop Nagar, Delhi University Campus, Nehru Vihar, among others.

Mr. Kejriwal added that his government was serious about cleaning the Yamuna by 2025 and was working towards treating all wastewater before it flows into the river.

The plant, inaugurated by Water Minister Satyendar Jain in March, is equipped with state-of-the-art phosphate and nitrogen removal facilities and designed to treat wastewater to new standards (biological oxygen demand and total soluble solids less than 10 mg per litre).

“The Coronation Wastewater Treatment plant will radically aid in cleaning the Yamuna,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that it will further help in “quenching the thirst of lakhs of Delhiites” owing to the Centre’s nod to use the treated water as potable water.

He added that the treated water will be released into the river, therefore bringing into motion a virtuous cycle that will lead to the restoration of ecological balance in the river and the return of all flora and fauna to Yamuna’s river stretch in Delhi, the CM said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the government will replicate a technique being used in Singapore to create “new water”. For making the water potable, treated water from the Coronation plant will be passed through an advanced treatment plant.