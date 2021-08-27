‘New wards at LNJP to get over 100 oxygen beds’

It will be ready by October 15, says Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the new Mother and Child COVID wards at the Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital will be equipped with more than 100 “oxygen beds”.

He added that it will be completed by October 15, 2021.

Mr. Jain, who visited the under-construction ward, said, “These wards at the Lok Nayak Hospital will be equipped with all necessary COVID-19-related medical facilities like oxygen beds, ventilators, and ICUs. The Kejriwal government is ramping up the capacity of all its hospitals to ensure an enhanced effective response is built against the virus.”

The Minister said the bed capacity of hospitals is being strengthened on a rapid scale and the focus is on high-quality treatment that is easily accessible to all.

“Reduction in response time is the matter that the Delhi Health Department is taking on a priority basis,” he said.