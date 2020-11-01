New virus cases still over 5K mark

Health official conducts rapid antigen test in North Delhi on Sunday.

NEW DELHI

01 November 2020 23:59 IST

LoP asks CM to call all-party meeting to discuss situation

The Capital reported 5,664 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths and 4,159 recoveries in a 24-hour period, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday.

The spike in cases, over the past week, has taken the number of active cases in the city to 34,173. The bulletin added that 44,623 tests were conducted in the same period with a positivity rate of 12.69%. The death rate which is based on the data of the last 10 days is 0.83%.

The cumulative figures now stand at 3,92,370 cases, 6,562 fatalities and 3,51,635 recoveries. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.30% and the case fatality rate at 1.67%. There are a total of 3,359 containment zones.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the number of cases here was rising due to the aggressive contract tracing policy of the government. He said earlier, authorities were tracing and testing 6-7close contacts of a positive case but now, it has increased to 15.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and make arrangements on how to deal with it.

“In last 2-3 days, more than 5,000 cases have been identified. This is a worrisome situation,” Mr. Bidhuri said. He expressed concern over the number of beds available. Mr. Jain said out of 2,900 ICUbeds reserved for COVID-19 patients across Delhi, around 1,200 ICU beds were unoccupied.