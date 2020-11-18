New virtual hearing rules for lower courts in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday tightened the rules on videoconferencing hearing, which has become the norm since the outbreak of the pandemic, for its subordinate courts in the Capital.
The High Court notified that if an advocate or litigant stays away from virtual proceedings after being intimated that the case would be taken up on a particular date, the district courts are free to proceed with the case depending on the urgency and other attending circumstances.
Earlier, there was an embargo on the district courts from passing any adverse order in non-urgent or routine matters when the advocate or litigant is unable to join the proceedings through videoconferencing.
Technical acquaintance
The earlier rules were placed since many lawyers and litigants were not technologically acquainted with the videoconferencing form of hearing, which was introduced as the preferred form of court hearing to decongest court complexes after the outbreak.
