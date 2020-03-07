New video of men firing from terrace surfaces

NEW DELHI

07 March 2020

In another video which went viral, DCP and his team were seen being thrashed by a mob

While relief measures are in full swing to bring back normalcy in north-east Delhi, a blame game is being played out on social media with the release of several videos recorded during the violence.

On Friday, a new video has surfaced where a group of men were seen firing from the terrace of a nursing home at the crowd below in Yamuna Vihar area.

In the video, a man in a black jacket and wearing a helmet is clearly seen firing at the crowd below while unmasked people standing next to him were pelting stones.

A video of the February 24 violence had gone viral on the social media on Thursday in which Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma and other policemen were seen being thrashed by a mob that includes women on Wazirabad Road near Chand Bagh. It was at the same place where head constable Ratan Lal was killed.

In a two-minute video, a team of policemen, including Mr. Sharma, was seen attacked by a mob from left and right. The police team could not move back because of a five-feet high central verge and they got trapped in heavy stone-pelting.

“Four-five men pushed me down and removed my helmet and hit my head with rods. They only left me when I was unmovable, thinking that I was dead,” said a policeman.

Alok Kumar, Joint CP (Eastern Range) said that the people who were part of unlawful assembly will be identified and arrested, he added.

6 bodies unidentified

Meanwhile, out of the 53 bodies, six remained unidentified on Friday. The DNA sample of the bodies have been preserved and it will be matched with the families of missing persons, said the police.

During riots, a total of 44 people were reported missing. Many of them came back or killed or were found injured in the hospital, they added.

683 FIRs registered

“We have registered a total of 683 FIRs in connection with the communal clash. Forty eight cases are under Arms Act and 1,983 people have been detained. In order to restore normalcy and peace, Delhi Police had conducted 251 Aman committee meetings with members from both the communities,” said a police officer.