New T1 arrival section ready: DIAL

New Delhi

08 February 2022 01:49 IST

‘Renovated complex will serve 100 million passengers per year’

Delhi airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Monday said that it has completed the expansion work at the arrival section of Terminal 1 (T1).

In a press statement DIAL said that the pickup lanes outside the arrival terminal have been realigned to give three additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. The new building will also harness daylight, the statement added.

The expansion work on the terminal once completed will increase the total capacity of the airport to 100 million passengers per year from the current capacity of 60 million passengers per year, a statement released by DIAL said. The statement added that before COVID-19, the actual passenger traffic at the airport had already reached 67 million passengers per year. The new arrival terminal is spread over 8,000 square metre.

“DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of Arrival Terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed Arrival Terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C,” Mr. I. Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group said in a press statement.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL has also constructed a new and expanded apron for T1, a fourth runway for the airport as well as dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) that will connect the runway for international flights to the remaining two runways used for domestic flights.

The fourth runway will take atleast a few months to be opened for flights after regulatory clearances are received, DIAL further added .