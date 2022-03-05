New STP in north Delhi can treat 31.8 crore litres of sewage a day

Staff Reporter March 05, 2022 23:22 IST

Coronation Pillar STP inaugurated near Model Town on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

About 23 lakh people residing in and around the area will be benefitted: Water Minister

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday inaugurated a treatment plant, capable of treating 31.8 litres of sewage a day, at Coronation Pillar located near Model Town in north Delhi. Mr. Jain said, “The plant has been built using state-of-the-art technology and will be fully automated based on the SCADA system. Approximately 23 lakh people residing in and around the area will be benefitted from this treatment plant.” The Minister also said that the Delhi government is all set to lay a 575 km-long network of sewer lines in unauthorised colonies in the city. The government has initiated the work of laying 71.51 km of sewer lines in 20 unauthorised colonies of Sangam Vihar and Deoli constituency. Due to the non-availability of sewerage systems in the area, the sewerage generated here is currently being discharged into the local ponds, septic tanks, stormwater drains, etc, according to the Delhi Jal Board. “The drain discharge goes into the Yamuna through Najafgarh Drain, causing an increase in the pollution levels of the river. To reduce this water-polluting content, sewer lines will be laid for collecting and treating sewage at the nearby STP, after which it will directly fall into river Yamuna,” Mr. Jain said.



