New session at DU to begin on August 10 with online classes

Delhi University on Thursday announced that classes for the new academic session would begin on August 10, with online classes for students in the third, fifth and sixth semesters.
The beginning of the new session had been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown in the country. Earlier, the university had extended summer vacations to July 31. Now the vacations have been extended till August 9. Online classes had begun at the university at the end of the previous semester after the lockdown was announced in March.
Meanwhile, registrations for admission to the university’s merit-based courses have been extended to August 31 and entrance tests have been scheduled for the second week of September. So far, nearly five lakh people have registered for undergraduate courses. Out of these, 3.18 lakh paid registrations have been made. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the number of registrations have gone up by about 60,000 this year compared to last year the figure was 2.58 lakh. The preceding year had seen 2.78 lakh paid registrations.
Significantly, a higher proportion of unreserved-category students have applied for UG programmes this year at 64.9% of paid registrations compared to 59.01% last year. On the other hand, the number of students applying under all other categories, such as OBC, SC, ST, EWS, has dipped.
Apart from this, up to 1,43,892 people have applied for postgraduate programmes at the university and 20,806 for M.Phil and Ph.D programmes.
