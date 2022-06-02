New Secretary takes charge at NDMC
Vikram Singh Malik, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, took charge as the Secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday.
Mr. Singh had earlier served as the deputy commissioner of the erstwhile North civic body. He replaces Isha Khosla at the NDMC.
An alumnus of Delhi’s St. Stephens College, Mr. Singh has also held additional charge as the Executive Director, Delhi Finance Corporation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.