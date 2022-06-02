New Secretary takes charge at NDMC

Vikram Singh Malik, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, took charge as the Secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday.

Mr. Singh had earlier served as the deputy commissioner of the erstwhile North civic body. He replaces Isha Khosla at the NDMC.

An alumnus of Delhi’s St. Stephens College, Mr. Singh has also held additional charge as the Executive Director, Delhi Finance Corporation.