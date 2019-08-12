‘New reservoir in Mundka to provide water to 14 villages’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a 165 lakh litre-capacity underground reservoir, and a booster station at Mundka Assembly constituency.

The government said that the total cost of the project was ₹65 crore and that it would benefit 5.36 lakh residents of 14 villages and 27 unauthorised colonies.

“When I came to meet you before the Assembly elections, most of your problems revolved around water and condition of roads. I am happy to say that you put your trust in us and that we have delivered. This project will help bring water to 14 villages that earlier did not get enough water pressure and will benefit 27 colonies that earlier did not receive water,” the CM said at the inauguration event.

“We are a government that works and you can see that benefits have reached kachhi [unauthorised] colonies as works have started on laying sewers, drains and roads. The Congress claims that they brought development to Delhi over 15 years. But that development was restricted only to affluent areas of the city where the leaders stay. How can they say that they brought development if there is a colony in Delhi that still does not get water,” Mr. Kejriwal asked.

“In five years, we have delivered what the previous governments could not do for so many years... this is because we are an honest government,” he added.