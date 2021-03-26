New registration renewal fee has left vehicle owners confused

Motor Licencing Offices flooded with queries about the process

A deluge of inquiries regarding the renewal of registration of vehicles older than 10 and 15 years has inundated Motor Licencing Offices (MLOs) across the city after the Centre announced that such vehicles need not be scrapped necessarily.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification proposing an increase in fees for the renewal of registration of vehicles older than 15 years from October 1.

However, sources from the Transport department claimed that the precise provisions under the new policy, allowing more frequent cycles of assessment for older vehicles whose registration can be renewed subject to payment of higher fees, are currently somewhat unclear.

As a result, a slew of inquiries about the process is not only jamming phones but has also increased the rush of visitors at MLOs in the Capital as COVID-19 cases rise, a senior transport department official complained.

Queries galore

“We keep getting calls about one scenario or the other from vehicle owners – my vehicle will be ten years old on so and so date, how much will it cost to renew its registration, what if I intend to renew my registration in advance, should I buy another vehicle instead of paying higher fee for this one – and similar queries,” an official said.

“It would have been better had the Centre also clarified these specifics instead of just announcing the broad objectives of the scheme. It is increasing the rush of visitors at offices whom we cannot help because we do not have the answers to their questions ourselves,” another official said.

At some Regional Transport Offices, visitors with queries are coming across notices asking them to wait till October – when the new policy comes into force – for answers. Most of the queries, sources said, were regarding whether the policy would only apply to vehicles older than 15 years or ten years in addition to other specific criteria.