New police station to be constructed at Delhi’s Bijwasan Railway Station

Published - June 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena approved the creation of a new police station at Bijwasan Railway Station, which will cater to a population of approximately 1.5 lakh people, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The police station is being constructed after the already existing boundaries of Delhi Cantonment Railway Station was realigned. “At present, there are 13 railway stations under the jurisdiction of Delhi Cantonment Railway Police. However, after creation of the new police station at Bijwasan, out of 13 railway stations, three of them — Palam, Shahbad Mohammadpur and Bijwasan, having a total length of about 9 km — will come under its jurisdiction,” the official statement read.

Both Railway Police Stations — Delhi Cantonment and Bijwasan — will function under Sub-division Old Delhi Railway Station, officials said, adding that the manpower and other resources for the new police station will be met from the existing resources of the Delhi Police.

