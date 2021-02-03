New police fortifications have unintended effect at Ghazipur

Protesters say they are seeing a groundswell of support

Multiple layers of obstructions put in place to ‘box in’ farmers is ironically attracting not just more protesters but also visitors to the Ghazipur border.

The strict security arrangements found mention in speeches as well as songs from the dais. Many protesters said the new layers of security have helped them fortify their own ranks over the last few days.

Over a kilometer-long walk through a winding, semi-forested dirt road leads to the farmers’ protest site.

Security layers include razor wire on top of rows of iron barricades, followed by rows of concrete barriers. Large spikes have also been cemented to the road. This is followed by rows of more iron and concrete barricades. Contingents of both local and commando units of the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police as well as the Rapid Action Force, a specialised paramilitary unit for riot and crowd control, are deployed on either side of the obstructions.

“When the government has done all this, it means it has finally realised that the farmers should not be taken lightly. We were right to not leave till the laws are repealed,” said Ranjit Dalal from Jhajjar.

He said he came to the protest following an emotional appeal for support by Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

On either side of the flyover where farmers have erected a stage, there are multiple rows of iron barricades and concrete barriers topped with razor wire.

A contingent of paramilitary personnel are stationed behind the obstacles.

“I have been camping at the Singhu border but came here to see the security personnel and arrangements. I saw pictures on social media but could not believe it,” said Gurpreet Singh from Punjab’s Barnala.

Some protesters, referred to as “elder uncles” by others, sat in a small group with the paramilitary personnel inaudibly discussing the situation.

A family from neighbouring Vaishali, which said it was visiting to lend support to the farmers, accused “the government” of attempting to water down the intensity of the protest by trying to control access to it.

‘Like Pakistan border’

“I have walked 5 km to see whether news reports about deployment here being like that at our border with Pakistan is true. I have not been to the border but I sure have seen such security arrangements in films,” said Kiranbala Katiyar, a boutique owner.

“If the Centre thinks digging up the road or putting up barbed wire is going to stop people like us from coming here, it is wrong. We will come back with supplies for the protesting farmers on the weekend,” said Raju, her husband.