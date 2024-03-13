GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New plant to cut dumping of toxic waste at landfill sites

March 13, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the city’s first plant to treat the residue left at waste-to-energy production units.

The plant will ensure that toxins do not penetrate the soil and groundwater.

Constructed in south-east Delhi’s Tehkhand, the plant has the capacity to process 9.65 lakh tonnes of residue every year and remove toxins from it. The treated material can be used for the construction of roads.

Currently, the residue generated at the energy production units is dumped at landfill sites of Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur.

Engineers at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said the main feature of the plant will be the treatment of leachate, a liquid formed when rainwater filters through the waste at landfills.

Before treatment, the residue will be kept in 7.5-foot-deep and 3.5-metre-wide containers.

The initial plan for the treatment plant was approved in September 2021. Constructed at a cost ₹42.31 crore and spread over 15.47 acres, the project received 53.3% of the funding from the civic body, 35% from the Central government and 11.7% from the Delhi government.

