New peak, Delhi reports over 10K fresh infections

NEW DELHI

12 April 2021 01:08 IST

This fourth wave is very dangerous: CM

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the pandemic began. According to health department data, 48 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours — pushing the toll to 11,283.

A total of 1,14,288 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 9.43% during the same period. The case tally stands at 7,25,197. There are 34,341 active cases in the city, out of which 17,093 are under home isolation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “COVID-19 is rising rapidly in the country. In Delhi too, cases have increased significantly in the past 10-15 days. It is the fourth wave in Delhi... it is very dangerous and it is spreading very fast.” Till mid-March, the number of daily cases was less than 200. But there has been a spike in infections over the past month, with the city reporting around 7,500-8,500 cases daily over the past few days.

“No doubt the situation is worrisome. However, your government is keeping an eye on the situation. I am personally monitoring it. We are doing whatever needs to be done,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Out of the total 11,675 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 5,459 are vacant, according to the Delhi government’s COVID-19 patient management system.

The rest of the patients are either at dedicated COVID Care Centres, which have a total of 5,525 beds, or dedicated COVID Health Centres that have a total of 82 beds.

A total of 1,04,862 people got the jab in the last 24 hours, out of which 91,099 received the first dose. Over 20 lakh Delhiites have received the vaccine so far.

The previous highest single-day spike in Delhi was 8,593 cases, reported on November 11 last year.