New Parliament project: Delhi govt. officials to inspect transplant site

New Delhi

13 December 2020 01:20 IST

Tree shifting violated terms of approval

Delhi government officials will be inspecting the NTPC Eco Park where 274 trees, uprooted to make way for the new Parliament building, have been transplanted by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The transplantation was done in violation of the approval given by the Delhi government, according to which the trees were to be transplanted near the existing Parliament, close to the India Gate area.

The CPWD has also requested for a one-year extension for compensatory plantation of 4,040 trees.

It further sought for the plantation to be done at the Eco Park, instead of near the existing Parliament and India Gate as per the Delhi government approval.

“It is not feasible to complete the entire compensatory afforestation by January 2021 as the land needs to be developed... Kindly requested to approve the following revision for compensatory afforestation... Completion of compensatory transplantation by revised date of 31.01.2022 [sic],” read a letter by the CPWD dated December 3.

On November 25, The Hindu had reported how trees from a plot next to the current Parliament are being transplanted at the Eco Park, about 22 km away, in violation of the approval given by the Delhi government.

Citing the news article, the Delhi government had sent a show-cause notice to the CPWD on why transplantation is being done at the Eco Park. “Violation of the conditions of the approval can attract a fine of up to ₹10,000. But the fine will increase if any tree has died due to this violation,” a Delhi government official said.

“Transplantation of 404 trees standing on the site shall be done by user agency at eight pockets in Central Vista, New Delhi,” read the permission given by Delhi government on September 16.

These eight pockets are close to the artificial ponds near India Gate, said officials.