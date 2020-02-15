The budget session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on Friday with Governor Ganeshi Lal highlighting the State government’s performance in several sectors and announcing that “new Odisha” will be driven by technology.

“Technology is the driving force of our growth engine. Our ways of governance shall be transparent and corruption-free,” said Mr. Lal while addressing the House.

Stating that his government’s current focus is transformation, he said that real transformation cannot take place without greater participation of people in the process of governance. “My government’s new initiatives like ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ are formulated and vigorously being implemented keeping this in mind,” he added.

“The ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, which is driven by the force of five touchstones: technology, transparency, teamwork, time and transformation, has now become the moving spirit of governance,” said Mr. Lal.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in various sectors, Mr. Lal termed the government’s step to transform the infrastructure facilities around the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri “historic”. The government has taken similar “historic” initiatives to transform the facilities around Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, he said.

He further said that the government is laying emphasis on the development of agriculture sector through various interventions supported by a comprehensive and inclusive agriculture policy.

The government has targeted to extend support to 50 lakh small and marginal farm families as well as 25 lakh landless agriculture households in the coming year under the ‘KALIA’ programme, said the Governor.

Among other things, the Governor spoke about the plan for redevelopment of SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack as a world-class institution, and increase in bed strength in district headquarters hospitals in the State.