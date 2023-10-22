HamberMenu
New-look Gole Market to honour India’s women as L-G launches museum project

Approved by the NDMC in August last year, ₹21.66-crore project was first announced in 2006

October 22, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
L-G V.K. Saxena inspecting the museum site on Saturday. 

L-G V.K. Saxena inspecting the museum site on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Nearly 17 years after the announcement of the project, the conservation and restoration of the Gole Market building as a museum as well as the redevelopment of its surrounding areas was launched by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday.

Constructed in 1921, the original Gole Market in central Delhi served as a shopping centre for poultry, grocery items, and more for several years.

The plan to convert the octagonal building into a museum was announced in 2006 by then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. However, businessmen who had been running shops in the building for years protested this move and were involved in a legal battle.

The project was finally cleared by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in August 2022 and is being executed at an estimated cost of ₹21.66 crore.

The museum will showcase the contribution of Indian women to art, literature, culture, society, medicine, science and technology, and especially the freedom struggle.

Launching the work, Mr. Saxena said the historic building will not be tampered with. Accompanied by Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, he also visited the construction site of JPN Library at Udyan Marg.

The announcement of the Gole Market museum project comes a day after the L-G unveiled several restored monuments at south Delhi’s Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

