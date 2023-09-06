‘New-look Delhi will leave lasting impression on G-20 guests’

September 06, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Preparations for the G-20 Summit have been completed and the city is ready to welcome delegates from across the globe, Delhi Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference two days before the summit kicks off, Ms. Atishi said multiple agencies and governments have worked together to give the capital a remarkable makeover. “Heads of state from various nations will be attending the G-20 Summit. I am confident that the new look of Delhi will leave a lasting impression on our esteemed guests,” the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister added.

Ahead to the summit, agencies such as the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board run by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre as well as the PWD and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under the Aam Aadmi Party gave the city a facelift.

The Delhi government has, in recent years, redeveloped and beautified several major road stretches and redesigned them as per European standards, Ms. Atishi told reporters.

“These stretches include the Ring Road from the airport to central Delhi, Aurobindo Marg, Vikas Marg, Lodhi Road, and Raj Ghat, which will not only extend a warm welcome to G-20 guests but remain an enduring infrastructure landmark. Bhairon Marg, adjacent to ITPO, has also undergone a redesign and beautification process,” she said, adding that 10 new roads have been laid in key areas.

Listing out the beautification work, she said the PWD has installed 31 statues as well as 90 fountains on roads under its jurisdiction, planted 1.65 lakh plants, and put up decorative lightings.

She also lauded the Centre over the construction of the Bharat Mandapam at the “magnificent” ITPO Complex, where the summit will take place.

At the conference, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the MCD has revamped many markets, including those at South Extension Part 1 and 2, Lajpat Nagar, PVR Anupam Cinema, Saket, RK Puram, and the Char Minar Park-Mahipalpur area.

“Additionally, a G-20 park has been established in Greater Kailash II Market and sculptures made from 250 metric tonnes of waste are on showcase around the ITPO Complex,” he added.

Meanwhile Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called the AAP government “masters of the art of lying” and contended that 95% of the G-20-related infrastructure development has been done using Central funds.

“Be it the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan tunnel, work around Mathura Road, Shaheedi Park, or Raj Ghat peripheral area, everything has been developed with Central government funds. The major beautification projects are also in the NDMC area and are funded by the Centre,” he added.

Mr. Sachdeva also alleged that Mr. Bharadwaj’s claim of the MCD beautifying markets was untrue.