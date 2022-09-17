New landfills will ruin lives of Delhiites: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: -

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took on the MCD over its alleged plan to create 16 more landfills in the city. Mr. Kejriwal said the move to turn Delhi into a “garbage capital” will ruin the lives of Delhiites and lead to stench and filth round the clock in every locality in the city.

The BJP described the CM’s allegations as “completely baseless” and accused him of demeaning his office by “creating a mountain of lies”.

‘City of filth’

Addressing a press conference in the Capital on Friday, the CM said, “Delhi earned its name across the globe through its education and healthcare revolution. We are turning Delhi into a city of Tirangas, lakes, parks and gardens but these people want to make Delhi a city of filth.”

“I am ashamed to say that Delhi’s sanitation system is in a mess. The lives of people living near the three landfills — Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla — have become hellish due to stench, pests and rodents. By now, modern solid waste management technologies from across the globe should have been adopted to clear landfills, but they have not even tried,” he alleged without naming the BJP.

The allegations against MCD, of planning to create 16 new landfills in Delhi, were first levelled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday. The BJP had termed the allegations as “false” and clarified that the civic body was instead working towards flattening the three existing landfills.

A statement issued by the MCD read, “The corporation is leaving no stone unturned in flattening the landfills. It has taken a slew of measures to reduce the height of the landfills — deploying trommel machines, offering construction and demolition waste free of cost, selling refuse-driven fuel to industry, working with the people for the segregation of waste at the source and discouraging the use of single-use plastic.”

However, a senior MCD official familiar with developments said that the civic body has explored options of acquiring land for landfill sites in the past. However, the attempt was met with no results.

‘Show proof’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta dared Mr. Kejriwal to substantiate his claims by naming the 16 locations where these purported landfills are supposed to come up.

“The fact is, with the help of the Centre, the MCD has been successful in removing 12.68 lakh tonnes of garbage from Ghazipur, 26 lakh tonnes from Bhalswa and 19.43 lakh tonnes from Okhla,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said not even a single landfill site is coming up in the city.