New hostel rules a bid to curb right to dissent, says JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Sunday held a meeting to discuss the updated hostel manual that the administration has prepared and published for consideration by the university community.

Commenting on the updated rules, the students said that it was a “ploy to restrict right to free movement and ultimately curb their right to dissent.”

“The draft mentions that the stipulated time for students to return to their respective hostels is 11.30 p.m. or half an hour after library closing. Furthermore, if a student is absent overnight they should inform the warden beforehand. This kind of surveillance and curtailing of our basic right to movement has never been seen in our campus before and is basically an excuse to impose a curfew on campus,” the students said.

Last updated in 2005

The JNU administration said that the hostel manual was last updated in June 2005, and in the last few years many rules/regulations, procedures and requirements have been changed/introduced and therefore many provisions and procedures mentioned in the hostel manual become obsolete. It has given time till October 18 for students to study it and send their observations and suggestions.

The students said that the draft hostel manual threatens students from dissenting against the JNU administration and threaten students with expulsion, rustication, denial of degree, stoppage of fellowships and eviction from hostels, among many others for the simple act of resistance. “Hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining and any other form of protests have been listed as offences which would invite punishments. This is a grave attack on our very existence as citizens and our democratic rights,” the JNUSU said.