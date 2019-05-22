‘New govt. to decide on extension of RTE Act’

The extension of the Right to Education (RTE) Act beyond elementary level is a major policy issue that can be decided only after the new government is formed after the general election, the Centre has told the Delhi High Court.

The MHRD made the submission in an affidavit filed before the HC in response to a petition seeking to extend provisions of the RTE Act, which gives free compulsory education to economically weaker section (EWS) students up to Class XII.

The petition highlighted that EWS category students face difficulties after they clear Class VIII as RTE does not give free education up to Class XII in unaided non-minority private schools.

The Centre said till the “decision” is taken it has requested the Delhi government to consider approaching private schools here to allow EWS students who have passed out of Class VIII to continue in the school. In case, this is not possible, Delhi government has informed that it is committed to give admission to all EWS students who have passed Class VIII from private unaided schools, not situated on public land, to neighbourhood government secondary schools.