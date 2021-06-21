New gas stove to bring relief for PNG consumers

Designed by IIP-Dehradun, it will help bring down monthly bills by ‘up to 25%‘

In a significant development for over 10 lakh users of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the Capital, the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) has developed a new gas stove for domestic PNG consumers.

The new gas stove, according to the PCRA, an advisory body under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will reduce the consumption of domestic piped gas and bring down the monthly bills by up to 25%.

PCRA executive director Niranjan Kumar Singh said the new gas stove is available now on e-commerce platforms as well as in the local market.

There are about 74.20 lakh PNG connections across the country, including 23.62 lakh in Gujarat, 18.94 lakh in Maharashtra, 10.21 lakh in Delhi, 9.21 lakh in Mumbai and Greater Mumbai, 1.21 lakh in Hyderabad and 61,000 in Lucknow.

“The new PNG gas stove has been designed by Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun. The new gas stove looks like the conventional LPG stoves meant to be used with the LPG cylinders but reduce the wastage of gas due to the design changes in the mixing tube, nozzle, burner and pan support,” the PCRA stated.

“IIP-Dehradun has transferred the technology of the new gas stove to 40 manufacturing companies of which 10 have already started the commercial production,” the PCRA also stated.