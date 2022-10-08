New feature allows DU candidates to see demand for colleges, programmes

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 08, 2022 01:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students seen at Delhi University. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi University on Friday announced that candidates applying for undergraduate admissions on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will be able to view the number of candidates who have opted for a particular programme in any DU college, through a new feature that has been added to the portal’s dashboard.

The university is currently in phase two of its three-stage admission process, in which students have to fill in the order of preference of their college and programme choices. In phase three of the admission process, students will be allotted college and programme combinations based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

The latest feature will offer students an insight into the demand for various college+programme combinations and give them a clearer picture of the chance they stand of seeking admission in in them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This count is being updated every two hours to help the candidates get real-time information about their programmes and college preferences. Candidates are advised to keep referring to this window and make informed choices,” the university said in a statement.

“The candidates are advised to select maximum number of programme+college combinations to facilitate their probability of getting allocations as per the CSAS rules,” the university said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Phase I and Phase II of the CSAS will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidate on October 10 at 04:59 p.m., after which the university will announce the third phase of the admissions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
university
universities and colleges
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app