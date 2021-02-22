New farm laws are ‘death warrant’ for farmers: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the three farm laws “death warrant” for farmers and appealed to the Centre to repeal the contentious laws.
Mr. Kejriwal met protesting farmer groups from western Uttar Pradesh at the Delhi Assembly and listened to their grievances. The Chief Minister said the laws would “reduce farmers to labourers in their own fields”.
“The Central government and the BJP have been telling farmers that the laws would benefit them but till now, they have been unsuccessful in explaining how these laws would be beneficial to them. These laws are a death warrant for the farmers,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
He once again appealed to the Centre to repeal the laws and guarantee minimum support price for crops as per the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan committee report.
Mr. Kejriwal said he would be addressing a mahapanchayat in Meerut on February 28 in support of the farmers’ demands.
“On February 28, Meerut kisan mahapanchayat will take place where farmers will join in large numbers. Discussion on these three anti-farmer laws will take place during that mahapanchayat. The farmers will demand immediate roll-back of these three anti-farmer laws,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
Farmer leaders said Mr. Kejriwal had assured them of his support and that their protest would continue to persuade the Centre to repeal the three laws.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath