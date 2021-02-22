New farm laws are ‘death warrant’ for farmers: CM

Kejriwal to address mahapanchayat in Meerut on Feb. 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the three farm laws “death warrant” for farmers and appealed to the Centre to repeal the contentious laws.

Mr. Kejriwal met protesting farmer groups from western Uttar Pradesh at the Delhi Assembly and listened to their grievances. The Chief Minister said the laws would “reduce farmers to labourers in their own fields”.

“The Central government and the BJP have been telling farmers that the laws would benefit them but till now, they have been unsuccessful in explaining how these laws would be beneficial to them. These laws are a death warrant for the farmers,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He once again appealed to the Centre to repeal the laws and guarantee minimum support price for crops as per the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan committee report.

Mr. Kejriwal said he would be addressing a mahapanchayat in Meerut on February 28 in support of the farmers’ demands.

“On February 28, Meerut kisan mahapanchayat will take place where farmers will join in large numbers. Discussion on these three anti-farmer laws will take place during that mahapanchayat. The farmers will demand immediate roll-back of these three anti-farmer laws,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Farmer leaders said Mr. Kejriwal had assured them of his support and that their protest would continue to persuade the Centre to repeal the three laws.