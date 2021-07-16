‘New excise policy will minimise corruption’

New Delhi

16 July 2021 00:41 IST

Delhi govt. defends it in High Court

The Delhi government on Thursday defended its new Excise Policy 2021-22 before the Delhi High Court saying that it minimises corruption and gives fair competition in liquor trade.

The Delhi government has been faced with several petitions challenging the new excise policy before the High Court. A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the government on some fresh pleas on the issue. The court, however, did not pass any order on staying the policy or extending the July 20 deadline for applying for tender under the policy.

One of the counsel opposing the policy argued that the new policy divides Delhi into 32 zones, but permitted only 16 players in the market. This, the counsel said, would lead to monopoly.

Advertising

Advertising

“Control is for public welfare and not for you to run your business. It is for the public at large. It is not meant for you to run your business or put you in difficulty,” the Bench said.

The petitions challenging the new policy claimed that it is illegal, unfair, arbitrary and violative of the Delhi Excise Act of 2009.

The plea also seeks to quash the June 28 e-tender notice of the Delhi government, prescribing the procedure to be followed for inviting zone-wise electronic bids for grant of 32 zonal licences of retail vends of liquor for supply of Indian and foreign liquor brands in the Capital.