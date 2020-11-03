‘New eateries do not need govt. approval’

NEW DELHI

03 November 2020 23:53 IST

In an effort to promote ease of doing business, the Tourism Department of the Delhi government on Tuesday notified the termination of the process of granting approvals to standalone restaurants in the cityl.

The decision was taken after Mr. Kejriwal convened a meeting with a delegation from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on October 7. The government said the notification would provide major relief to the restaurant industry in Delhi, especially after a major economic downfall due to the lockdown.

Mr. Kejriwal directed several Ministers and top officials of various departments and agencies to remove hassles in the ease of doing business for the restaurant industry here.

Advertising

Advertising