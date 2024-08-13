New e-bus depot at Vasant Vihar to house over 400 buses

In a push to promote environment-friendly and sustainable transport, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena laid the foundation stone of a multi-level e-bus depot in Vasant Vihar on Tuesday.

Spanning over 1.27 lakh sq. feet and built at a cost of ₹409 crore, the building houses one basement and six parking levels designed to accommodate 434 buses, 230 cars and 200 bikes in its parking area. It is expected to be operational by August 2026.

Mr. Gahlot said the depot would significantly enhance the capacity to manage the growing demand for public transportation while setting new standards in sustainability and innovation.

“With advanced green technologies, energy-efficient systems, and solar panels providing shading and renewable energy, this facility will not only meet today’s needs but also serve as a model for future urban infrastructure projects,” he said.

The depot is expected to have its own sewage treatment plant, and green air-purifying plants will be strategically placed at all levels in an aim to decrease pollution.

The ground level of the depot will house 16 maintenance bed pits, ensuring streamlined servicing operations and will have car and bike parking. Buses will be parked at a 45-degree angle from the first to the fifth floor, maximising space utilisation and optimising traffic flow. A 6-meter wide ramp with a 1:20 slope will allow smooth two-way traffic, ensuring efficient movement within the depot, he added.

