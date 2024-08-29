New DU session starts today; 22 students’ fate hangs in balance

As the newly admitted Delhi University undergraduate students prepare to attend their first classes on Thursday, the future of 22 students who were “provisionally” admitted to St. Stephen’s College continues to hang in the balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The college had put 22 admissions on hold, including those of 12 students admitted under the single girl child quota, which was introduced by DU this year, terming them “extra allocations”. Seven of the 22 students have approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief.

On August 23, the court granted “provisional admission” to six of them, noting that they were not at fault for being unable to secure their admissions due to the “policy dispute” between the university and the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea of the seventh student is yet to be heard.

Policy dispute

While DU has said that 5% additional seats in each programme were allocated to applicants in the first round of admissions after discussing the issue with the colleges, St. Stephen’s College said the university had made extra allocations that exceeded the college’s capacity.

Appeal for a stay

The college has filed an appeal, seeking a stay on the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caught in the tussle, the affected students, such as Aleena Imran, are apprehensive about their first day in college.

“I am prepared for my first day of college, but I am nervous at the same time. I do not feel I’ll be welcomed because I have seen the difference in the emails [from the college] we received compared to those received by other students. We are being made to feel as if all this is our fault,” said Ms. Imran.

She is among the six students who were granted relief by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father Col. Adil Imran said, “They (students) have been told to start attending classes, but the email says they are ‘provisionally admitted’. The college is fighting tooth and nail to cancel these admissions. One can only imagine the trauma of these bright, meritorious minds, whose future is at stake because of a policy issue.”

Amid the controversy, the college issued a notice cancelling the orientation programme scheduled on Wednesday without offering any reason.

Talking about the issue, Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions, DU, said, “We believe that the others (those among the 22 students who have not been granted relief) should also be admitted (to St. Stephen’s College) following the court order.”

When reached for comment, St. Stephen’s Principal John Varghese did not respond.

Last week, Mr. Varghese had issued a clarification stating that the college “has honoured its word by admitting 5% over the sanctioned number of seats, admitting candidates to the newly created categories, including that of the single girl child in every one of its programmes.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.