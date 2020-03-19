New DelhiCong. chieftakes charge

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 01:46 IST

Newly appointed president of the Delhi Congress Ch. Anil Kumar took charge at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar expressed his gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for appointing him as the DPCC president and said that he would spare no effort in strengthening the party in Delhi at the grassroot level to fulfil the faith reposed on him by the party leadership. “I will take the senior leaders and all shades of opinion into consideration to strengthen the party across Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that he took charge at a simple ceremony due to Corona virus scare.

On his plans ahead, he said that the Congress workers will function unitedly to strengthen the party at the booth-level. He will interact with the workers separately and according to the competence and capacity of each worker, party responsibilities would be entrusted to them.