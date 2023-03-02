New Delhi World Book Fair: book on art by children with special needs showcased

March 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Margika Foundation, a Hyderabad- and US-based NGO, on Thursday showcased Mindscapes: A Canvas of Emotions in a Special World!, a coffee table book by Dr. Neena Rao, at the ongoing New Delhi World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan. With a foreword by the Dalai Lama, the book has been inspired by Meraki, a virtual talent show in which children with special needs from all over the country participated during the pandemic. The show was conducted by Margika founder Dr. Rao.

The book features art pieces and other talents by children and young adults with special needs. The majority of these children are from government schools in rural areas and belong to socially and economically disadvantaged groups of society. “I didn’t want any other child to suffer like my son. We need an inclusive society. Children with special needs deserve to lead happy lives,” said the author.

Dr. Rao, a mother of a boy with Asperger’s Syndrome — a developmental disorder affecting the ability to effectively socialise and communicate — was inspired her to give up her career as an academic and development professional to create Margika, a network for training and capacity building for better care of children with special needs.

