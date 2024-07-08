ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi Municipal Council sets up six control rooms to tackle waterlogging during monsoon

Updated - July 08, 2024 11:43 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 11:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

People wade through the severely waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Keeping the upcoming monsoons in mind, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up six control rooms across the area under its administration to respond to issues of waterlogging, NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Monday.

Mr. Chahal said that to avoid infrastructural collapse during rains, NDMC has de-silted 11,867 manholes and 8,704 bell mouths already. In addition, labourers have been deployed in 25 stations, especially dedicated to de-silting of drains. Super Sucker machines are also being deployed for de-silting of drainage lines as and when the need arises. Approximately 23 kilometres of sewerage line have been strengthened using technology to enhance the carrying capacity of the sewerage lines by approximately 20%.

About ₹50 crore has been spent to improve the old sewerage line in NDMC area, he added.

Apart from this, rehabilitation work on the Kushak Nalla in Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg near Lodhi Colony is in progress.

