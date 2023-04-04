New cultural centre to come up at West Delhi’s Vikaspuri

April 04, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday said a cultural centre will be built in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri to provide a platform for artists and promote India’s heritage.

Art, Culture and Languages Minister Atishi said the facility will be spread over 1.09 acres. It would contain an auditorium with a seating capacity of 260, a multipurpose hall, conference rooms, guest rooms, art galleries, library and a green roof terrace.

“The new cultural centre in Vikaspuri will be a milestone in promoting art and culture in the Capital. The Delhi government is committed to providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents and connect with the wider community. This state-of-the-art cultural centre will be a landmark destination for art lovers and enthusiasts,” Ms. Atishi said.