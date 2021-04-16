New COVID cases fall by 3% as testing dips by 23%

Vaccination under way at one of the centres in the city on Thursday.

New Delhi

16 April 2021 00:27 IST

Positivity rate stands at 20%, overall tally reaches 7,84,137

The city reported 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours — the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. The total number of cases stood at 7,84,137.

Also, 112 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 11,652.

A total of 82,569 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said, which is less by 23.9% compared to 1,08,534 tests, as per Wednesday’s bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

The highest number of new cases was reported on Wednesday — 17,282.

The positivity of new cases was 20.22% on Thursday, which is the highest in months.

This means that 20 out of 100 people taking the tests are testing positive for the virus. Of the total cases, 7,18,176 people have recovered and there are 54,309 active cases.

Bed availability

Out of the total 14,918 beds for COVID-19 treatment, 67.9% were occupied. Only 166 of the 1,250 ventilators were vacant as on Thursday evening, as per a Delhi government website.

A total of 71,030 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Compared to 2,790 new cases April 1, the number of daily cases has increased by 498.53%.

Also, in the same period the number of new deaths has increased by 1,144% from nine to 112.

Serological survey

Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicine department at Safdarjung Hospital, said as per the last serological survey and considering the floating population of Delhi, approximately 40- 50% of the population was not infected at the beginning of the present spike.

“Now a considerable percentage of this population has to get infected for this wave to peak and show a downward trend. Considering the sharp spike we are witnessing, I think, it would happen in a week or two,” he said.