New COVID-19 cases fall below 10K; TPR at 13.32%

Private offices prepare to open with 50% working capacity

New COVID-19 cases in the Capital fell below 10,000 cases a day for the first time since January 4 on Sunday. This comes 10 days after the current wave peaked on January 13 with 28,867 new cases being recorded in a single day, which was the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

Over the past 24 hours, 9,197 new cases were recorded along with 34 deaths. The health bulletin released by the Delhi government said that 69,022 tests had been conducted with a positivity rate of 13.32%.

54,246 active cases

There are 54,246 active cases in the Capital of which 42,438 are under home isolation. Out of those patients in hospital, 814 are currently on oxygen support while 164 are in need of a ventilator.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36%. On Friday 10,756 cases were recorded, with a positivity rate of 18.04%.

The Delhi government had sent a proposal to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday to remove restrictions such as night curfew and odd-even opening of markets. But the proposal was rejected.

The L-G had cleared the proposal to let private offices start working with 50% capacity, adding that he would seek the advice of experts on removing further restrictions.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that since COVID numbers were declining and most of the students studying in higher classes had been vaccinated, a proposal may be placed before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to reopen schools for higher classes.