New COVID-19 cases dip below 2,000

New Delhi

13 October 2020 00:43 IST

Only 35K tests done in 24 hours, compared to 60K in mid-Sept.

The city recorded 1,849 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,11,188, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The number of tests done in the past 24 hours was less than last week’s daily average by 26.3%. The drop in the number of tests is usual in Monday bulletins as it reflects tests done on Sunday.

Also, 40 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,809. Of the total cases, 2,84,844, people have recovered and there are 20,535 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of new cases has been less than 3,000 for the past 11 days. But the number of daily tests, which was above 60,000 in mid-September was only 35,947 in the past 24 hours.

As per Monday’s bulletin, the number of active cases, people in hospitals, and people under home isolation have decreased for the second consecutive day.

Bed availability

Out of the total 16,118 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 68.04% were vacant, as per government data.

But 54.9% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 54.2% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.1%, which is lower than September. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.5%. The number of containment zones in the city on Monday was 2,726.

Union Home Secretary took a meeting on public health response to COVID-19 with senior officials of various States, including Delhi, the bulletin added.