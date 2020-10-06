New COVID-19 cases below 2,000 as testing dips by 30%

New Delhi

Active cases decrease for seventh consecutive day; containment zones 2,707 now

As many as 1,947 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,92,560, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

However, only 35,593 tests were done in the past 24 hours which is about 30% less than last week’s average daily tests of 51,004. Bulletins on Mondays usually show lesser number of tests as the data represents tests done on Sundays.

Also, 32 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,542.

As per the bulletin, 3,588 people have recovered in the past 24 hours and in total, 2,63,938 people have recovered so far.

The number of active cases, which fell below the 25,000 mark after almost 25 days on Sunday decreased to 23,080 on Monday.

Also, the number of people admitted in hospitals decreased for the seventh consecutive day and the number of people under home quarantine came down for the fourth straight day.

Out of the total 15,840 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 63.3% were vacant, as per government data on Monday. However, 59.5% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 66.3% of such beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 5.4%, which is lower than September’s average. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.8%.

The number of containment zones in the city on Monday jumped to 2,707, which is the highest so far.