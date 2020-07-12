New cases in the Capital below 2,000 for second day in a row

NEW DELHI

12 July 2020 23:51 IST

Able to minimise death of patients in home isolation: CM

The Capital reported 1,573 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,12,494, according to a heath bulletin by the Delhi government. The bulletin states that 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,371. Also, 2,276 patients have recovered in Delhi, taking the total recoveries to 89,968.

The government said that 9,443 RT-PCR tests were done and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested in the Capital to 7,89,853.

Currently, there are 19,155 active cases here, out of which 11,059 are in home isolation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has been able to minimise death of COVID-19 patients in home isolation with the help of pulse oximeter.

On Saturday, a government report stated that there had been no death of patients put under home isolation in July first week.