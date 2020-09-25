New cases below 4,000 for sixth day in a row

New Delhi

25 September 2020 23:56 IST

City has 2,124 containment zones now

As many as 3,827 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,64,450, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

This is the sixth consecutive day the number of new cases was less than 4,000.

Also, 24 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,147. Of the total cases, 2,28,436 people have recovered and there are 30,867 active cases.

Out of the total 15,812 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 55.7% were vacant, as per government data on Friday. However, 62.7% of ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 77.4% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 6.4% – the second lowest in over a month.

The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday jumped to 2,124 – the highest till now.

The Delhi government is planning to postpone the fourth serological survey scheduled to be carried out from October 1 to know the percentage of the population which has antibodies against the virus.

The result of the survey which was conducted from September 1 to 7 is yet to be released and the government has not yet decided on a sample size for the fourth survey, a Delhi government source said.

The Delhi government has also finalised a map with locations of all testing centres for COVID-19 in the city, following a High Court order, and will share it with the DMRC next week to paste it at different metro stations, according to officials. The government will also put up the map online.