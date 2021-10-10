New bridge opens over Agra Canal in Badarpur

New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday inaugurated a new bridge over the Agra Canal in the Badarpur Assembly constituency.

The bridge has reduced travel time for commuters from half an hour to just five minutes, as they can avoid the route via Kalindi Kunj.

“This bridge is very useful for the people of Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and has been constructed by the Flood and Irrigation Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, while campaigning for the BJP during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections in the Badarpur constituency, promised swift construction work of the bridge.

He had also met Uttar Pradesh Water Resources Minister Mahendra Singh for the same.