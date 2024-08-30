New batch of DU students welcomed by teachers, seniors on first day 

The heavy showers on Thursday could not dampen the spirits of the new batch of Delhi University (DU)’s undergraduate students who arrived at their respective colleges to attend classes for the 2024-25 academic session. Several colleges organised orientation sessions for the new batch as well as interaction sessions with senior students and teachers.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said, “Despite the rain, we welcomed around 500 parents and 1,000 new students today. The day started with a welcome programme, followed by departmental interactions and sessions where students interacted with their teachers.”

Several student outfits, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India, organised their own welcome programmes for freshers.

Falak Ali, who joined Indraprastha College for Women, said she was excited about the transition from school to college. “The principal addressed us during the orientation programme, after which we were introduced to the various clubs and societies.”

Over 65,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate programmes across the university’s 69 colleges. Over 1,500 undergraduate courses with 71,600 seats are available at DU.

The admission process has not ended yet. In the third round, students will be admitted through performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas, including those for children and widows of armed forces personnel, extra-curricular activities, and sports. Aspirants have time until August 30 to accept their allocated college and course combinations by paying the fee on the Common Seat Allocation System portal.

