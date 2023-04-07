New Assembly committees formed 

April 07, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Amid the ongoing tussle between the AAP government and the Lieutenant-Governor over the extent of power of the Assembly committees, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has constituted the House Committees for 2023-24.

AAP MLAs Somnath Bharti, Rajesh Gupta and Durgesh Pathak will be heading the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions and Committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, respectively.

“It’s Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to create a clean and beautiful Delhi. The Delhi government and the MCD will work together to build a modern Delhi on a par with best cities of the world,” Mr. Pathak said.

The Hindu had reported in March that the Speaker’s office said in a communication that a report, on violations of rules, sought by the L-G’s office appears to be an “attempt to interfere in the functioning of the Assembly”. On the directions of the L-G, all departments of the Delhi government were asked to report violations, if any, by the Assembly Committees – almost all headed by AAP MLAs. The same was also asked from the Secretary of the Delhi Assembly.

In Delhi, which is not a full-fledged State, the control over the Services Department, which deals with the transfer and posting of officials, is not with the Delhi government but with the L-G.

However, the elected government exerts some influence over the officials through the Assembly committees, which in the recent past have summoned and questioned Delhi government officials over alleged irregularities and stalling of government projects.

The committees comprise of MLAs, and, in the past, has taken up issues ranging from non-functioning of government projects to an inquiry into alleged role of Facebook in the 2020 Delhi riots..

