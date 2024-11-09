Never asked people to pick up weapons: Tahir Hussain to court

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday told a city court that he had never asked people to pick up weapons. He added that being part of a protest or leading one against a law or a policy is not an act of terror and hence the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cannot be invoked against him.

Mr. Hussain, accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, made the submissions before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who is hearing arguments on framing of charges in the matter.

The case will be heard next on November 13.

“No where in the chats, being relied upon by the Delhi police, had I asked people to pick weapons,” Mr. Hussain’s counsel told the court.

The former AAP councillor and 17 other people are accused in the case, including student activist Sharjeel Imam and former JNU student Umar Khalid, who have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Mr. Hussain said four years after the riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured, the trial in the case is yet to start and that the investigative agencies still have no “legally admissible” evidence against him.

The police have claimed the north-east Delhi riots were a result of a “deep-rooted” conspiracy.

