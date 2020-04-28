Netflix told to reply on plea against web series

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Netflix and producers of web series ‘Hasmukh’ to respond on a petition seeking to stop airing of the web series as it allegedly maligns the image and reputation of lawyers.

Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, who filed the lawsuit, has also sought directions to the web series producers, directors and writer to “tender unconditional apology online for maligning the image of the lawyer community, which includes judges as they too had been lawyers at one point of time”.

He has claimed that in episode 4 of the web series, lawyers have been allegedly referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists.

Mr. Dubey has contended that the “statements [made in the series] are highly disparaging and defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession and lawyers and advocates in the eyes of general public”.

“The said remarks have caused utmost damage to legal profession and impugn the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/subscribers who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed,” the plea said while seeking a permanent stay on airing of the series.

It also seeks deletion or removal of the statements and contents from the show ‘Hasmukh’, especially from episode 4 of the series.

The High Court has posted the case for hearing on July 7.