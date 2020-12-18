NEP implementation draws widespread criticism from DU teachers

NEW DELHI

18 December 2020

DUTA says policy brought in without deliberation with stakeholders; association will meet to discuss norms next week

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association said it was extremely unfortunate that the National Education Policy- 2020 was being implemented by the Delhi University without proper consultation. DUTA president Rajib Ray on Thursday said that the association would be meeting next week to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Teachers and students across the country have opposed NEP as the thrust remains on commercialisation of the education sector. It is extremely unfortunate that instead of focusing on how best to reach out to students during pandemic, policies like the NEP are being bulldozed,” the DUTA said. It added that rushed, mindless restructuring has compromised the quality and harmed students’ time, with students being used as lab rats.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front said that the NEP was being hastily implemented at the university without any deliberation with any of the stakeholders. “If the imposition of the farcical Open Book Exam was the first step in dismantling the credibility of the university system, the ongoing process of academic restructuring as per the diktats of the NEP is a great leap forward in fast-tracking the final dissolution of the university system,” the DTF said.

It added that the NEP committee set up by the DU administration is attempting to implement it from the coming academic year (July 2021), which gives no time to teachers to deliberate on the recommendations.

Teachers opined that the NEP was nothing but four-year undergraduate programme, which was withdrawn by the government in 2014 after a massive movement by the students and the teachers in a new form.

“Exit points after first and second year, leading to a certificate and diploma respectively, are yet another attempt to throw away students with a false notion of achievement,” said Nandita Narain, former DUTA president.