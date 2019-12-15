‘Neither the system, nor people changed since 2012 incident’

Nirbhaya’s mother on Friday said that neither the system nor the people had changed over the past seven years since the gruesome incident of rape and murder of her daughter on December 16, 2012. She said it seemed that they were still in 2012.

Speaking at a day-long annual TEDx event themed, ‘Bold + Brilliant – TEDx Gurugram Women 2019’, at Westin Hotel near IFFCO Chowk here, Nirbhaya’s mother said parents needed to empower their daughters so that they did not have to face what they had been through over the past seven years. She added that we also need to teach our boys as to how to behave with girls.

Jointly organised by Garage Society, a Hong Kong-based flexible co-working space provider, and TEDx Gurugram, the event saw participation of celebrated women working in different fields, such as media, urban transport, psychological counselling and documentary photography.

‘Equal opportunities’

“We teach our boys to be bold and courageous, but scare our girls by asking them to be cautious every time they step out. We have to remove this fear from their minds. We need to treat them at par with our sons and provide them equal opportunities for education,” she said.

Accompanied by her husband, she said her husband and elder son were her pillars of strength over all these years. She said her husband, despite working in a private firm, did not allow her to go alone for any event and had always managed to come with her.

She also recalled the family’s financial struggle and how her husband sold their ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh to provide for their daughter’s fee for a paramedical course.

In an indirect reference to the delay in execution of death sentence to the convicts in the 2012 gang rape-cum-murder case, she asked if only criminals had the human rights. “Our daughters also have some human rights,” she added.

Among others, Rahagiri Day Movement leader Sarika Bhatt; Country Director, BBC Media, Priyanka Dutt; Psychological Counsellor, Chumki Bose and Documentary Photographer Cheena Kapoor spoke on different women-related issues pertaining to their respective fields.