Neighbours arrested for killing man over ‘keeping pigs as pets’

Victim’s cousin said to be critical, undergoing treatment

A 35-year-old man was shot dead and his friend injured in Shahdara’s GTB Enclave on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

Two of the victim’s neighbours — Rocky and Vicky — have been arrested in connection with the case, they said. DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the deceased has been identified as Vikas from Khera Village. His cousin Suresh is said to be critical.

Ongoing tussle

Victims’relatives — Sandeep Chandoliya — and Vicky have been at loggerheads for many years. Mr. Chandoliya pets a pig to which Vicky’s family has objected.

“Chandoliya family has always reared pigs because it's a tradition for them. Vicky’s family asked Chandoliyas to stop petting pigs,” the DCP said.

In April last year, the two families quarrelled over the matter and leveled allegations of physically hurting each other.

A case was registered and members of both sides were arrested and subsequently released on bail.

In October last year, Vicky’s family lodged a complaint on the matter with the municipal corporation and ensured Chandoliyas didn’t pet a pig, the police said. Next, the police said the two families thereon continued with their fights.

In April this year, they quarreled again and legal action was taken against both sides. The two families continued to verbally trigger each other after that, police said. On Sunday night, the two sides fought again at 11 p.m. and the accused committed the crime using a countrymade pistol, Mr. Sathiyasundaram said.

While Vikas sustained a gunshot in his shoulder, Suresh got injured in the abdomen. Vikas was declared dead and Suresh is undergoing treatment.

A case on charges of murder and an attempt to murder was registered based on a complaint by Mr. Chandoliya. Vicky used to work with a bank as a cheque collection agent till May this year but is currently unemployed. Rocky runs an eatery outside GTB Hospital. Vikas was a sanitation worker at a hospital, and injured Suresh is a bad character in the area, the police said.