Neighbourhood criteria need not be followed strictly for admissions under EWS quota: Delhi HC

June 02, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has said that the whole purpose of reservation of seats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged Category (DG) will be defeated if seats for them in schools are allowed to go waste on account of neighbourhood criteria.

Justice Mini Pushkarna made the remarks while directing a school here to admit two students who lived some distance away.

The High Court’s order came while hearing a plea by two applicants who were allotted Happy Hours School under the EWS/DG category in Class I under the draw of lots conducted by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) but were denied admission by the school. They sought direction to the school to grant them admission under the category.

Students willing to travel

The school submitted their residences were approximately 4 km away from the school and since they did not fulfil the neighbourhood criteria, they cannot be granted admission. On the other hand, the applicants’ counsel said they were willing to travel the distance to study in the school.

The court rejected the objections raised by the school and directed it to grant admission to the two children under the EWS/ DG category.

“This court notes that in the present social milieu, the demand for admission under the EWS/DG category is much higher as compared to the number of seats that are available for allotment under the EWS/ DG category,” the High Court said.

“Therefore, if seats in a particular school are available under the EWS/DG category, then the DoE is required to allot such schools to the applicants who have applied for admission under the said category,” it added.

The EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than ₹1 lakh, and the DG category includes SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children living with or affected by HIV.

“The social purpose of reservation of seats under the EWS/DG category cannot be allowed to be lost, if such objections with regard to the applicants not meeting the neighbourhood criteria are entertained, especially when admissions under the EWS/ DG category are involved,” it said.

